Mother feared for 10-year-old’s safety during Saskatoon playground attack

While she was being beaten by a group of children in Saskatoon’s Pleasant Hill neighbourhood, a mother said she could only hope her daughter was OK.

Bonnie Halcrow said everything started shortly after 7 p.m. CT on Monday when she brought her 10-year-old daughter and the girl’s friend to the playground in Pleasant Hill Park.

Halcrow said she saw a group of boys throwing rocks and sticks at a nearby man pushing a fridge on a trolley.

“I proceeded to intervene and record the kids involved,” the mother told Global News in a message.

Once she pulled out her phone, Halcrow said the kids tried stealing it. One child attempted grabbing the phone and then dropped it.

When Halcrow knelt down, “they all started to swarm” her, according to the woman.

As she took multiple punches and kicks, her daughter and a friend witnessed everything, Halcrow said.

“I was honestly quite scared for her safety,” she said.

The mother managed to get to her feet and the children dispersed, screaming profanity, she said. The woman, her daughter and the friend walked home.

“My daughter was terrified,” Halcrow said.

In an interview with 650 CKOM, Halcrow said she suffered bruises and scrapes. She’s also having trouble turning her neck. Otherwise, the woman said she and her daughter are OK.

She has since given a statement to Saskatoon police, and a spokesperson for the service said: “the investigation is in its very early stages.”

Anyone who witnessed the attack should contact police or Crime Stoppers.