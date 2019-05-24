Girl charged in Saskatoon playground assault

A girl is facing charges in two Saskatoon playground assaults, one of which was captured on video.

The first assault happened on the evening of May 13 when two girls reported being assaulted by several youths in Pleasant Hill Park, Saskatoon police said in a release.

The second assault happened a week later on May 20 when a woman said she was assaulted by a number of youth, police said.

The second assault was recorded by a witness.

Minor injuries were reported by the victims in both assaults.

Police said a 13-year-old girl is now charged with assault in both incidents. Her name cannot be released under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

She appeared Friday morning in Saskatoon provincial court and was released to the care of her parents.

The Crown argued for the girl to be placed under a curfew, which was denied by the judge.

The girl was also released on the condition she not attend St. Mary’s School or have contact with any of the victims, or anyone who appeared in the video.

She will be back in court on June 6.

A number of other youth were identified but cannot be charged as they are under the age of 12, police said.

The two playground assaults, along with several other incidents, continue to be investigated by Saskatoon police.