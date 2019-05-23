3 arrested after several violent offences in Punnichy, Sask. area

Several police detachments were called in after a serious assault involving a gun Wednesday, according to Saskatchewan RCMP.

There was an increased police presence in the communities of Balgonie, Southey, Muscowpetung First Nation, Piapot First Nation, and the surrounding areas starting on the afternoon of May 22.

Officers were searching for three suspects involved in several violent incidents which occurred in the Punnichy RCMP detachment area, according to officials.

READ MORE: Sask. RCMP urge safety, prevention first over frustration about rural crime

Investigators believed the suspects were armed and dangerous, and police said over 30 officers were actively searching and ensuring public safety at times.

Three men are now in custody, RCMP said.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

READ MORE: Crime in Regina up more than 12 per cent over the past 10 years

Officers involved were from Southey, Fort Qu’Appelle, Punnichy, Indian Head and White Butte RCMP detachments, the RCMP general investigation section, crime reduction team, police dog services, major crimes section, major case management, air services, the protection and response team, combined traffic services, as well as Regina police.

Saskatchewan RCMP’s media relations team said in a release that due to the number of police detachments involved and the complexity of the case, further details are still being gathered and will be released Friday.

WATCH (April 18, 2019) : Saskatchewan RCMP crime watch alert system expanded province-wide