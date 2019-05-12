45-year-old Saskatoon man charged following police altercation
The Saskatoon Police Service say they arrested and charged a 45-year-old man with assault Saturday night.
Police say the incident took place inside a home in the 400 block of 5th Street E shortly before 11 p.m.
When officers entered the home the man reportedly advanced towards them swinging a weapon, according to police.
Police say they used a Taser on the man who was then transported to hospital for medical assessment.
The man is also charged with carrying a concealed weapon and failing to comply with a conditional sentence order.
