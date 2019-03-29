Kindergarten student ‘comes in contact’ with used needle on Sandy Bay playground

A kindergarten student playing outside at school came in contact with a used needle in Sandy Bay First Nation.

The community posted online the child was taken to hospital to be examined and police and the health centre was called.

Emergency crew were called in to search the school grounds.

Sandy Bay says the crews found more drug paraphernalia and collected it for further testing.

“All community members are advised to keep an eye out for discarded needles,” Sandy Bay First Nation posted.

The social media post is followed with a step-by-step guide on what to do if you come in contact with a used needle.

