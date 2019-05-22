Haldimand County OPP searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man

Haldimand County OPP are looking for the public’s help in locating a man, believed to be armed and dangerous.

Around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, police were called to Robinson Road in Dunnville for a report of a man in crisis, who allegedly had a gun.

Police say 34-year-old Charles Potts is described as white, approximately six feet tall, with a medium build, red hair and a beard.

He was last seen wearing red athletic shorts and black athletic shoes with red laces.

If observed, OPP are asking that you do not approach Potts, but call 9-1-1 immediately.

