2nd Niagara police officer charged with assault following Pelham cop-on-cop shooting

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a second police officer involved in a cop-on-cop shooting in Pelham, last fall.

The charges come after a parallel investigation was completed by the OPP as per request from Niagara Regional Police.

Const. Nathan Parker, 52, of St. Catharines is facing three charges — assault of a peace officer, assault with intent to resist arrest, and assault with a weapon.

READ MORE: Ontario’s police watchdog says Niagara officer shot his gun ‘multiple times,’ wounding other cop

Parker is expected to appear in a provincial court in St. Catharines on June 10.

Parker was one of two officers involved in an altercation late November 2018 in the Town of Pelham, about 20 kilometres west of Niagara Falls, that left one officer wounded by a firearm.

READ MORE: Ontario’s police watchdog charges Niagara officer after Pelham shooting

The other officer, Det. Sgt. Shane Donovan, is also facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon in connection with the shooting.

Donovan, who headed up the collision reconstruction unit, and Parker were with a group of officers assigned to a collision from a few days before their incident, near Roland Road and Effingham Street.

He’s alleged to have fired his weapon multiple times hitting Parker who had to be airlifted to Hamilton General Hospital, according to the SIU investigation.

Donovan is free from custody for the time being but is expected back in court to face his charges at a later date.