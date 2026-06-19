Russian cybercriminals tied to global fake computer update scam: RCMP

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The RCMP says it worked with international partners to deal a blow to cybercriminals who trick users into downloading malicious files disguised as legitimate computer updates.

Investigators say SocGholish malware — linked to the Russian cybercriminal group Evil Corp — exploited thousands of WordPress sites with the aim of gaining unauthorized access to computer systems and data.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

An RCMP media statement says the force teamed up with counterparts in the Netherlands, the United States and Germany on the joint action, part of an effort known as Operation Endgame.

A notice from the Dutch police says agencies took down 106 servers and domains worldwide, remediated almost 15,000 websites, cleaned infected WordPress sites and notified victims.

Authorities urged owners of WordPress sites to change their login credentials and enable multi‑factor authentication.

Story continues below advertisement

They advised people to prevent SocGholish malware infection by never trusting pop-ups that appear in browsers or overly flashy update notices that urge immediate action.