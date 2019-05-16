2 arrested following drug trafficking probe in Township of Alnwick/Haldimand

Two people have been arrested following a three-month investigation into alleged drug trafficking in the Township of Alnwick/Halidmand.

Northumberland OPP say in February, members of the Peterborough/ Northumberland Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) entered into a drug-trafficking investigation in the township, situated in Northumberland County between Rice Lake and Lake Ontario.

Early Wednesday, OPP’s specialty units from Central and East Regions, and CSCU team members from Haliburton Highlands, Orillia, and Nottawasaga assisted in executing five controlled drug and substance warrants in four rural areas in the township and one for a motor vehicle.

As a result of the investigation, OPP seized the following:

29 g of fentanyl

81 g of cocaine

5 g of methamphetamine

130 hydromorphone tablets

85 Oxycontin (80 mgs)

7.5 pounds of processed vacuum-sealed marijuana

Radio frequency interference detectors (RFI)

Surveillance cameras

Cash

SUV

Police estimate the street value of the seized drugs to be approximately $50,000.

Tyler David Joseph Hockney, 32, and Jamee Lin Ward, 31, both from the Township of Alnwick/Haldimand, were arrested and each charged with five counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (three counts for opioids, one each for cocaine and other drugs); possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling.

Ward was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on May 29.

Hockney was held in custody for bail court hearing on Wednesday in Cobourg.

