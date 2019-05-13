2 arrested after cocaine, fentanyl seized during vehicle stop on Highway 35: Kawartha Lakes OPP

Two Scarborough, Ont., men face drug charges following a vehicle stop in the City of Kawartha Lakes early Saturday.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say around 3:30 a.m. an officer patrolling on Highway 35 observed a vehicle being operated in a “suspicious manner.”

The officer subsequently conducted a vehicle stop and the ensuing investigation resulted in both occupants being arrested.

Further investigation led to the seizure of approximately 85.75 grams of suspected cocaine and 15.5 grams of suspected heroin mixed with fentanyl.

Syed Mohammad Ali Hassan, 28 and Shams Bakhtbolland, 26, both of Scarborough, are both charged with two counts of possession of schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine and heroin).

Both accused were held for a bail hearing.

