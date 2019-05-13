Lindsay man accused of stabbing landlord in face: police
A Lindsay, Ont., man is accused of stabbing his landlord during an altercation on Saturday night.
City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service says around 8:45 a.m., a landlord at a house in Lindsay confronted a tenant about “excessive” noise coming from the tenant’s room.
The tenant then allegedly picked up a pair of scissors and struck the landlord in the face, causing a deep gash, police stated.
The tenant fled from the house as police were called. The landlord was taken to Ross Memorial Hospital for medical attention.
Later that evening, police located a suspect who they say assaulted an officer and attempted to run away but was arrested following a short foot pursuit.
The 24-year-old man has been charged with assault causing bodily harm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault with intent to resist arrest and failing to comply with the conditions of his probation order.
He was held in custody in order to attend a bail hearing on Sunday.
The name of the accused was not released in order to protect the identity of the victim, police stated.
