Crime
May 13, 2019 10:46 am

Lindsay man accused of stabbing landlord in face: police

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

City of Kawartha Lakes Police arrested a man accused of stabbing his landlord in the face on Saturday.

Global Peterborough File
A A

A Lindsay, Ont., man is accused of stabbing his landlord during an altercation on Saturday night.

City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service says around 8:45 a.m., a landlord at a house in Lindsay confronted a tenant about “excessive” noise coming from the tenant’s room.

READ MORE: Elderly woman killed in suspicious fire at Oshawa apartment deemed a homicide: police

The tenant then allegedly picked up a pair of scissors and struck the landlord in the face, causing a deep gash, police stated.

Story continues below

The tenant fled from the house as police were called. The landlord was taken to Ross Memorial Hospital for medical attention.

Later that evening, police located a suspect who they say assaulted an officer and attempted to run away but was arrested following a short foot pursuit.

The 24-year-old man has been charged with assault causing bodily harm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault with intent to resist arrest and failing to comply with the conditions of his probation order.

He was held in custody in order to attend a bail hearing on Sunday.

The name of the accused was not released in order to protect the identity of the victim, police stated.

WATCH: Bryan Townson found guilty in the stabbing death of Paul Atchison in Peterborough in February 2017.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
City of Kawartha Lakes
CKL
Kawartha Lakes
Landlord
Lindsay stabbing
Man stabbed
Scissors
Stab
Stabbing
Tenant

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.