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1 comment

  1. Anonymous
    June 19, 2026 at 3:33 pm

    I got one and it looks very authentic with proper city of Vancouver contact number. Don’t be fooled.

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City of Vancouver warns about parking scams, and how to avoid them

By Milena Baak Global News
Posted June 19, 2026 2:53 pm
1 min read
The City of Vancouver is warning residents and visitors about parking scams operating in the city.
The City of Vancouver is warning residents and visitors about parking scams operating in the city. City of Vancouver
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The City of Vancouver is alerting residents and visitors to be aware of possible parking scams following multiple complaints from the community.

A variety of text messages from scam numbers claiming they represent the city have been sent out, stating the recipient has outstanding tickets and requires immediate payment.

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If you receive a city-issued ticket, it will be mailed or the ticket will be directly on the vehicle; the ticket will not be sent out by text message.

In addition, QR codes in various parking lots across the city have been flagged as a potential scam, with fake code stickers linked to scam websites.

The city says it does not use QR codes for parking and recommends reporting any suspicious tickets or codes, which can prevent somebody from making a mistake.

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Due to the influx of people in town for the World Cup, the city says it is important to be cautious about parking scams and be aware of the links you click on.

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