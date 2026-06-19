Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Four rescued from fire aboard Nova Scotia fishing boat in the Bay of Fundy

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 19, 2026 2:46 pm
1 min read
Fishing boats at the wharf in Woods Harbour, N.S. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. View image in full screen
Fishing boats at the wharf in Woods Harbour, N.S. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. AV
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Four people have been rescued from a fishing boat that caught fire in the Bay of Fundy.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada identified the vessel as the Ocean Otter, saying the fire broke out on Thursday.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Halifax confirmed that four people aboard the boat were rescued by the crew aboard another fishing boat.

Photos shared on social media show black smoke pouring from the front of a blue fishing boat named the Ocean Otter.

A spokesman for the rescue centre relayed information from the Canadian Coast Guard indicating that the Ocean Otter’s crew were not hurt.

As well, he said a Kingfisher search-and-rescue aircraft was sent to help with the rescue but was called off when the fishers were reported safe.

Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices