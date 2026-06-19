Four rescued from fire aboard Nova Scotia fishing boat in the Bay of Fundy

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Four people have been rescued from a fishing boat that caught fire in the Bay of Fundy.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada identified the vessel as the Ocean Otter, saying the fire broke out on Thursday.

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The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Halifax confirmed that four people aboard the boat were rescued by the crew aboard another fishing boat.

Photos shared on social media show black smoke pouring from the front of a blue fishing boat named the Ocean Otter.

A spokesman for the rescue centre relayed information from the Canadian Coast Guard indicating that the Ocean Otter’s crew were not hurt.

As well, he said a Kingfisher search-and-rescue aircraft was sent to help with the rescue but was called off when the fishers were reported safe.