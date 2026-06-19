‘Halifax is built for this’: SailGP returns to the city this weekend

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SailGP returns to Halifax this weekend, with organizers expecting another successful event out on the harbour.

The international sailing event has already sold more than 12,000 tickets and all 13 teams say they’re ready to put on a great show for the fans.

“Halifax is built for this,” said Russell Coutts, CEO of SailGP.

“I think the Halifax crowd will love it. This is a city that loves the sporting events, they love to have a good time, party by the waterfront. I think this is going to be fun.”

SailGP first came to the city in 2024 and generated an estimated $14 million in local economic impact.

NorthStar SailGP Team, representing Canada, is competing this weekend with momentum from New York after securing a third-place podium finish.

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5:46 SailGP returns to Halifax for second year drawing thousands of spectators

Giles Scott, driver for the Canadian team, says they’re looking to bring home a win for the fans.

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“It’s a home grand prix, there is an amazing buzz around it. It would be epic to make the final again and go back-to-back on that front from New York,” he said.

The team’s flight controller, Billy Gooderham, says the Halifax course is a special one and makes for an interesting race.

“With the water being so cold, that has an effect on the hydro foils, the underwater hydro foils, so it means you have to adjust some settings around a little bit,” he said.

“And then also, with having the city on one side and Dartmouth on the other, it’s such a confined space, and the wind can oftentimes be real windy on one part of the course and real not windy on another part of the course”

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Other teams say they’re happy to have the event back in Halifax and expect to feel the crowd’s energy again.

“Last time when we were here, the buildings were lined, the balconies were full of people, the rooftops were full, and it was an incredible scene to watch from the water,” said Natasha Bryant, strategist with Bonds Flying Roos, representing Australia.

“I have no doubt it’ll be any different this year.”

Race action takes place Saturday and Sunday, starting at 4 p.m. A grandstand has been constructed at the Salter Lot in downtown Halifax for ticketholders. There is also a ticketed option on Georges Island.

Spectators can also catch the action for free on both sides of the harbour. Downtown Dartmouth is hosting a watch party on both days at the Dartmouth Ferry Terminal Park from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

— with a file from Kendra Gannon