Winnipeg Police on Provencher Boulevard, area taped off

Winnipeggers may notice a police presence in St. Boniface Wednesday morning.

Police are on scene at Provencher Boulevard, just before the bridge as part of an ongoing investigation.

Officers say the right lane of eastbound Provencher Boulevard after Tache Avenue blocked off to traffic.

Police tape around a small plaza and bus stop can be seen as well as two police cruisers are on scene.

Police say they will be on scene throughout the morning.

Winnipeg police would not give further details at this time, but say more details will be released later today.

