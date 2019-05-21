Crime
May 21, 2019 5:17 pm

Man in life-threatening condition after being stabbed in downtown Toronto

By Web Coordinator  Global News

A Toronto Police Service cruiser.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Toronto police say a man has life-threatening injuries after an altercation downtown Tuesday afternoon in which a woman was allegedly being abused.

A spokesperson told Global News officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the area of Spadina and Washington avenues, south of Bloor Street West, just after 4 p.m.

Police said two men allegedly intervened when they witnessed a woman being abused.

During the altercation, police said a man was stabbed and was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.

It is unclear whether the injured man was one of the men who intervened.

Police said a man, described as being six-feet tall and wearing white washed jeans, was seen fleeing the area with a knife.

 

