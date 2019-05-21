Man in life-threatening condition after being stabbed in downtown Toronto
Toronto police say a man has life-threatening injuries after an altercation downtown Tuesday afternoon in which a woman was allegedly being abused.
A spokesperson told Global News officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the area of Spadina and Washington avenues, south of Bloor Street West, just after 4 p.m.
Police said two men allegedly intervened when they witnessed a woman being abused.
During the altercation, police said a man was stabbed and was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.
It is unclear whether the injured man was one of the men who intervened.
Police said a man, described as being six-feet tall and wearing white washed jeans, was seen fleeing the area with a knife.
