Young boy injured after stabbing in Toronto’s north end: police

Toronto police say a young boy suffered serious but non life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed in the city’s north end.

Officers responded to the call at around 5:20 p.m. to the area of Jane Street and Chalkfarm Drive, just north of Jane Street and Wilson Avenue.

Investigators said they found a boy, believed to be around 10 or 11 years old, with serious bleeding.

Paramedics transported the victim to hospital for treatment. The young boy has since been released.

The investigation is ongoing and there’s currently no word on suspect information.

