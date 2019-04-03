Infant, mother in hospital after stabbing incident in Toronto’s north end

Toronto police say they are not looking for any suspects after a mother and baby sustained minor stab wounds on Wednesday.

Police said emergency crews were called at around 4 p.m. to an apartment building on Canyon Avenue, near Bathurst Avenue and Sheppard Avenue West.

A police spokesperson told Global News a woman and a one-month-old were taken to hospital by paramedics with non-life-threatening injuries.

As of Wednesday night, the mother and baby were still in hospital.

Police said the investigation is continuing. It’s unclear if the investigation is criminal in nature or if charges might be laid.

