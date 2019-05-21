Police searching for fifth suspect in Sault Ste. Marie attack
SAULT STE MARIE, Ont. — Police in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., are seeking a fifth suspect in an attack that left one person with life-threatening injuries last week.
Four people have already been charged with attempted murder, assault with a weapon and other charges in connection with the May 16 incident.
The four — a 37-year-old woman and three men between the ages of 29 and 34 — were arrested on Friday and Saturday.
Police now say a 31-year-old woman is wanted on similar charges in the same incident.
It’s alleged a number of suspects entered the home of someone they know and attacked an unidentified resident.
The victim remains in hospital.
