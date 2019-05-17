Police investigating after tires reportedly slashed on 9 vehicles in Gravenhurst

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after tires on nine vehicles were reportedly slashed in a Gravenhurst parking lot during the early hours of Friday morning.

READ MORE: Huronia West OPP search for suspect after reported Springwater theft

Police were called to the scene at Muskoka Road South and Brock Street at 2:20 a.m., officers say.

Shortly after midnight the same day, officers say they were called to the same area after a fight broke out involving multiple patrons from a nearby bar and several were refused re-entry to the establishment.

READ MORE: Police searching for two suspects after reported theft from south Barrie store

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave an anonymous tip at p3tips.com.

WATCH: (October 2018) Dozens of tires slashed in two British Columbia cities