Police searching for two suspects after reported theft from south Barrie store

Barrie police are searching for two male suspects after a reported grocery theft from a south end Walmart on the evening of May 4.

Two men entered the store around 7 p.m. and made their way to the grocery section, police say, where they took several steak and poultry products

According to officers, the two suspects concealed the items in bags they brought with them, making their way to the automotive section before abandoning their grocery cart and walking out of the store without paying.

As the suspects left the store, police say, a loss prevention officer who was monitoring the situation approached the two men, and one gave up one of the bags of food.

The two suspects fled on foot an east onto Mapleview Drive, officers add.

According to police, the first suspect is described to be about 45, wearing a grey hoodie, track pants and a baseball cap.

The second suspect, police say, is between 30 and 40, wearing grey pants and a black jacket.

Anyone with information can contact Const. Claridge of the Barrie Police Service by email at eclaridge@barriepolice.ca, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave an anonymous tip at p3tips.com.

