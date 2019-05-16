Ontario Provincial Police investigate thefts, break-in at Midland car washes

South Georgian Bay OPP are searching for two male suspects and one vehicle after a break-in and a number of thefts reportedly occurred at Midland car washes during the early morning hours between Sunday and Thursday.

READ MORE: OPP warns residents following hydro scams in Wasaga Beach

The first suspect, police say, is between five-foot-10 and six-foot-two with a medium build, wearing a hooded sweater, pants, running shoes and gloves.

The second suspect, meanwhile, is described as between five-foot-eight and six feet tall, with a medium build, a bald head, a hooded sweater, pants and running shoes.

The vehicle is described as a dark-coloured Hyundai Elantra, officers add.

Anyone with information can contact the Southern Georgian Bay OPP at 1-888-310-1122, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave an anonymous tip at p3tips.com.

WATCH: Chip truck trailer stolen in Hamilton Township, Northumberland OPP say