Ontario Provincial Police investigate thefts, break-in at Midland car washes
South Georgian Bay OPP are searching for two male suspects and one vehicle after a break-in and a number of thefts reportedly occurred at Midland car washes during the early morning hours between Sunday and Thursday.
The first suspect, police say, is between five-foot-10 and six-foot-two with a medium build, wearing a hooded sweater, pants, running shoes and gloves.
The second suspect, meanwhile, is described as between five-foot-eight and six feet tall, with a medium build, a bald head, a hooded sweater, pants and running shoes.
The vehicle is described as a dark-coloured Hyundai Elantra, officers add.
Anyone with information can contact the Southern Georgian Bay OPP at 1-888-310-1122, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave an anonymous tip at p3tips.com.
