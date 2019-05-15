OPP warns residents following hydro scams in Wasaga Beach

The OPP is warning Wasaga Beach residents to beware of hydro scams, after multiple businesses were contacted this week by someone stating they were the “Wasaga Distribution Company” and requested money.

The Wasaga hydro office said they they are not affiliated with the company, police say, and that they would never request payment over the phone.

People should always look into and confirm any claims that are made over the phone, officers added.

People can also stop phone fraud by hanging up, OPP say.

