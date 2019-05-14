23-year-old London woman charged with fraud in Wasaga Beach: OPP

A 23-year-old London woman has been charged with fraud after police investigated a reported attempted $10,000 fraud loan transaction at a Money Mart in Wasaga Beach, OPP say.

Taylor Eugenio has been charged with fraud over $5,000, identity fraud, dangerous operation of a vehicle, fleeing from a peace officer, property possession obtained by crime that’s over $5,000, four counts of property possession obtained by crime that’s under $5,000 and six counts of failing to comply with recognizance, police say.

READ MORE: Barrie police searching for suspects after 2 reported break-ins

After officers arrived at the Money Mart, police added, they were given a description of the woman and the vehicle she was fleeing in.

Police located the London woman’s vehicle on Mosley Street west of 45th Street, officers say, and the car was weaving in and out of traffic, almost colliding with several other oncoming vehicles.

Once out of the way of other vehicles, police say, officers conducted a traffic stop on Lyons Court.

READ MORE: Barrie police searching for suspect after baby monitors reportedly stolen

The suspect fled from police, officers say, but was then taken into custody and charged.

Eugenio was held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie.