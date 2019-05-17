Huronia West OPP to patrol roads, waterways over Victoria Day long weekend

Huronia West OPP say officers will be patrolling the roads and waterways in Clearview, Springwater and Wasaga Beach to ensure that they’re safe.

From Friday to Monday, OPP say, officers will be patrolling in identifiable police cruisers, as well as on foot, bicycles, ATVs and in the water on their marine unit.

On land, police say they’ll be looking for distracted, impaired and aggressive drivers, as well as people not wearing seat belts.

On the water, officers add, police will be looking for impaired boat operators, as well as ensuring that safety regulations are being obeyed and boats have the proper safety equipment.

Huronia West OPP will also be looking to see if vehicles move over when drivers see an emergency vehicle.

