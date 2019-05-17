Huronia West OPP search for suspect after reported Springwater theft
Huronia West OPP are searching for a female suspect after a reported theft from a local Springwater business.
According to police, the suspect is in her ’50s, wearing a grey T-shirt, black pants with a white design and blue shoes.
She had black hair in a ponytail at the time of the incident, officers added.
Police say the reported theft took place on County Road 90.
Anyone with information can contact the Huronia West OPP at 705-429-3575 or 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
