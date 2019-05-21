Canada
May 21, 2019 10:14 am

Search underway off coast of P.E.I. for fisherman who fell overboard

By Staff The Canadian Press

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre is assisting in attempting to locate a missing fisherman off P.E.I.

Andrew Vaughn/The Canadian Press
An extensive search is underway off the northeast coast of Prince Edward Island after a fisherman was reported overboard this morning.

A spokesman with the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Halifax says it was notified shortly before 5:30 a.m. that a 22-year-old man was in the water off the coast near Naufrage, P.E.I.

The name of the missing fisherman has not been released.

Major Mark Norris says there are about 50 boats and an airplane now searching the area, and a Cormorant helicopter is expected to join the search.

The RCMP has set up a command post, and people are searching the shoreline.

Norris says the waters are about six degrees Celsius, and officials don’t believe the man was wearing a flotation device.

