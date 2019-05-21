Canada
May 21, 2019 9:36 am
Updated: May 21, 2019 9:37 am

Police investigating accidental death at Dartmouth hotel

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Police say the man died at the scene.

Halifax Regional Police are investigating the death of a man in Dartmouth Monday night.

Police say the 54-year-old man died as a result of a fall from the third floor of a building.

The fall happened at around 9:45 p.m. at the Howard Johnson Hotel on King Street.

Police say the man died at the scene. The death is not believed to be suspicious

accidental death
Dartmouth
Halifax
halifax police
Halifax Regional Police
Howard Johnson Hotel
HRP
King Street

