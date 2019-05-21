Police investigating accidental death at Dartmouth hotel

Halifax Regional Police are investigating the death of a man in Dartmouth Monday night.

Police say the 54-year-old man died as a result of a fall from the third floor of a building.

READ MORE: Fisherman’s body recovered from lake in Musquodoboit Harbour

The fall happened at around 9:45 p.m. at the Howard Johnson Hotel on King Street.

Police say the man died at the scene. The death is not believed to be suspicious