Canada
May 20, 2019 9:58 am

Fisherman’s body recovered from lake in Musquodoboit Harbour

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A A

The body of a 72-year-old fisherman was recovered from a lake in Musquodoboit Harbour over the weekend.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they received a call on Saturday of an overdue fisherman from Dollar Lake Provincial Park.

READ MORE: RCMP investigating after horse-drawn buggy crashes into glass window in Lunenburg, N.S.

Several rescue crews responded to the lake and the man’s body was recovered early Sunday morning.

Police say the victim from Lower Sackville was found at around 1:45 a.m., and he appeared to be wearing a flotation suit.

An autopsy will be conducted today.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Dollar Lake Provincial Park
Lower Sackville
Musquodoboit Harbour
Nova Scotia RCMP
Police
RCMP

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.