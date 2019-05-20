Fisherman’s body recovered from lake in Musquodoboit Harbour

The body of a 72-year-old fisherman was recovered from a lake in Musquodoboit Harbour over the weekend.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they received a call on Saturday of an overdue fisherman from Dollar Lake Provincial Park.

Several rescue crews responded to the lake and the man’s body was recovered early Sunday morning.

Police say the victim from Lower Sackville was found at around 1:45 a.m., and he appeared to be wearing a flotation suit.

An autopsy will be conducted today.