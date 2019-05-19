RCMP investigating after horse-drawn buggy crashes into glass window in Lunenburg, N.S.
Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating after a collision involving a horse-drawn buggy and a business window in Lunenburg.
Police say that at 12:50 p.m., officers responded to a collision on Montague Street that involved a horse-and-buggy tour.
It is believed that the horse became spooked and took off running with passengers on board.
The horse struck a parked vehicle before eventually crashing into a glass window at a local business.
The driver and two passengers on board were not injured.
However, police say the horse received several stitches.
The Mounties say the incident remains under investigation.
