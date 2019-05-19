1 arrested after altercation at Dartmouth pizza shop

Police have arrested a man after he was involved in an altercation at a Dartmouth pizza shop.

Halifax Regional Police say that at approximately 12:42 a.m. Sunday a male entered Roberts Pizza on 364 Windmill Rd. with a firearm.

The man reportedly made comments while looking for another man who was not in the business. Police say there was an altercation with a staff member before the men left the business.

A staff member received a minor injury as a result of the incident and was treated by EHS at the scene.

Police say that a short time later, a 29-year-old man was arrested in the 300 block of Windmill Road for weapons offences and assault.

Halifax police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 902-490-5020 or to call Crime Stoppers.

The investigation is ongoing.