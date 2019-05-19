1 arrested after altercation at Dartmouth pizza shop

Police have arrested a man after he was involved in an altercation at a Dartmouth pizza shop.
Halifax Regional Police say that at approximately 12:42 a.m. Sunday a male entered Roberts Pizza on 364 Windmill Rd. with a firearm.
READ MORE: Assault outside Halifax bar leaves man with life-threatening injuries
The man reportedly made comments while looking for another man who was not in the business. Police say there was an altercation with a staff member before the men left the business.
A staff member received a minor injury as a result of the incident and was treated by EHS at the scene.
Police say that a short time later, a 29-year-old man was arrested in the 300 block of Windmill Road for weapons offences and assault.
WATCH: Veteran RCMP officer speaks candidly about gun violence plaguing Surrey
Halifax police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 902-490-5020 or to call Crime Stoppers.
The investigation is ongoing.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.