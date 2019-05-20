Canada
May 20, 2019 11:17 am

Canadian tariffs on U.S. bourbon, playing cards officially lifted: Morneau

By Staff The Canadian Press

Finance Minister Bill Morneau says Canadian tariffs on U.S. bourbon, playing cards and licorice have officially been lifted.

The tariffs targeting products to have political impact in the states of prominent Republican lawmakers were retaliation for the steel and aluminum tariffs President Donald Trump imposed on Canada almost a year ago.

Canada and the U.S. reached a deal Friday to lift those tariffs and they were physically removed today.

This morning Morneau issued a statement saying lifting the tariffs on both sides was a “true win-win” for everyone affected.

Trump tweeted early this morning that U.S. farmers can now begin doing business again with both Canada and Mexico.

Canada’s retaliatory tariffs slapped extra import duties on aluminum and steel coming from the United States but also 75 other products including sleeping bags, toilet paper, soy sauce and ketchup.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

