‘If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of Iran,’ Trump says

Days after saying he hoped the U.S. and Iran would not go to war, U.S. President Donald Trump threatened Iran with destruction if it seeks a fight.

Trump issued the warning after a rocket landed less than a mile from the U.S. Embassy on Sunday in Baghdad’s Green Zone, further stoking tensions in the region.

If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of Iran. Never threaten the United States again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2019

Iranian officials say the country is not looking for war.

Trump had seemed to soften his tone after the U.S. recently sent warships and bombers to the region to counter an alleged, unexplained threat from Iran.

On Thursday, when asked if the U.S. and Iran were headed toward armed conflict, he answered: “I hope not.”

