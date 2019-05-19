No casualties after rocket fired into Baghdad’s Green Zone: Iraq military

A rocket was fired in Iraqi capital Baghdad‘s heavily-fortified Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign embassies, but caused no casualties, the Iraqi military said on Sunday.

A blast was heard in central Baghdad on Sunday night, Reuters witnesses said and two Baghdad-based diplomatic sources also said they heard the blast.

READ MORE: Once again Iraq caught up in U.S.-Iran tension

“A Katyusha rocket fell in the middle of the Green Zone without causing any losses, details to come later,” the military said in a brief statement.

The Katyusha multiple rocket launcher is an inexpensive type of rocket artillery that can deliver explosives to a target quicker than conventional artillery, but is less accurate.

WATCH: Could the United States be heading for war with Iran?

Police were ordering patrols to rush to the Mohammed al-Qasim highway in eastern Baghdad in search of any suspicious vehicles spotted that may be carrying rocket launchers after they received a tip that the rocket had been fired from inside a truck, a police source told Reuters.

Police were now searching for suspects and the rocket launcher in the eastern district of New Baghdad, he said.

The U.S. embassy was not hit by the rocket, the police source added.

READ MORE: U.S. warns commercial airliners flying in the Persian Gulf amid heightened tensions with Iran

The embassy in Baghdad and the U.S. consulate in the Iraqi Kurdish regional capital Erbil evacuated non-emergency staff this week.

President Donald Trump’s administration has said it sent additional forces to the region to counter what it called credible threats from Iran against U.S. interests, including from militias it supports in Iraq.

Iran and the United States have both said they do not want war as tensions between them increase.