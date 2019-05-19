Victoria Day 2019: What’s open and closed in Halifax

Canada
It's the May long weekend, the unofficial start to the summer, which means Monday's a holiday. Here's what's open and closed on Victoria Day.

Groceries

Most grocery stores, including Atlantic Superstore and Sobeys, will be open on Victoria Day but some locations could have reduced hours.

The Halifax Seaport Farmers’ Market is scheduled to be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Costco is open from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., while Walmart will be open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Liquor

All NSLC locations will be open on Monday.

Propeller Brewing stores will be open on Monday. Their Gottingen Street location will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., while their Windmill Road location will be open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Bishop’s Cellar and Rockhead will both be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Shopping

The Halifax Shopping Centre, Mic Mac Mall, Park Lane Mall, Sunnyside Mall and stores at the Dartmouth Crossing will be open on Monday.

Scotia Square Mall will be closed.

Municipal services

All branches of the Halifax Public Library will be closed on Monday.

Halifax Transit buses and ferries will run on a holiday schedule on Monday.

There will be no residential curbside garbage collection on Monday, while the municipality’s 311 call centre will be open on Monday

Federal services

As Victoria Day is a federal holiday, there will be no Canada Post delivery and all Service Canada offices will be closed.

