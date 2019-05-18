Man arrested after attempted car jacking at Halifax gas station

A 31-year-old man is behind bars after police say he tried to steal a vehicle while the owner was pumping gas into it.

Halifax Regional Police say the incident at the Esso on Young Street happened Saturday at around 7:30 a.m.

Police later determined that the suspect tried to steal vehicle parked at the gas pumps by jumping into the driver’s seat and trying to start the vehicle.

“The victim was able to get the suspect out of the driver’s side and the two got into a physical altercation,” police said in a news release Saturday.

Police say a second man came to help the vehicle owner, and they were able to hold down the suspect until police arrived.

The suspect remains in custody after resisting arrest and will be facing quite a few charges.