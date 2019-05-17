RCMP investigating after single-vehicle collision sent 4 teens to hospital

The Northeast District RCMP is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left four teens injured in northeastern New Brunswick on Thursday.

Around 10:45 p.m., the Bathurst RCMP detachment received a call regarding a crash on Route 322 in Robertville, northwest of Bathurst. A car driving north left the road, rolled over and struck a tree.

READ MORE: 4 injured in 4-vehicle collision on Lakefield Road in Selwyn Township

The four occupants, two 16-year-old boys and two 16-year-old girls, all from the local area, were injured.

Robertville Fire Department also responded and the Jaws of Life were used to extract one passenger from the vehicle. All four of the occupants were taken to hospital for treatment for various injuries.

READ MORE: 3 injured in Brampton two-vehicle collision

An RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene. One lane of Route 322 was closed through the night, but has since reopened.

Alcohol or drugs are not believed to be factors in the crash, however speed may have been a factor. The investigation is continuing.