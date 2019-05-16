4 injured in 4-vehicle collision on Lakefield Road in Selwyn Township
Four people including a child were transported to hospital following a four-vehicle collision in Selwyn Township on Thursday afternoon.
The collision occurred on Lakefield Road near the 5th Line around 1 p.m. – a section of road north of Peterborough and south of the village of Lakefield.
The condition of the four people injured is not yet known.
Peterborough County OPP on scene said the cause of the collision remains under investigation.
Detours were in place until 2:15 p.m. to allow for cleanup of the scene.
