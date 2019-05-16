3 injured in Brampton two-vehicle collision
A A
Peel Regional Police responded to a two-car crash at Kennedy Road South and Steeles Avenue West at around 1 a.m. Thursday that left three people injured.
Emergency services transported one person to a trauma centre and the driver was taken to a local hospital. Police said all the injured have non-life threatening injuries.
The major collision bureau is investigating the crash.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.