3 injured in Brampton two-vehicle collision

Peel Regional Police responded to a two-car crash at Kennedy Road South and Steeles Avenue West at around 1 a.m. Thursday that left three people injured.

Emergency services transported one person to a trauma centre and the driver was taken to a local hospital. Police said all the injured have non-life threatening injuries.

The major collision bureau is investigating the crash.

