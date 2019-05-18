Crime
May 18, 2019 1:13 pm

Drunken St. Thomas man charged after stumbling into stranger’s home: police

By Reporter  980 CFPL

A 45-year-old St. Thomas man is facing one count of mischief and another of public intoxication.

St. Thomas police say a 45-year-old man is facing charges after he broke into a stranger’s home, having mistaken it for his own.

It was around 4 a.m. Saturday when police say they received a call from a homeowner on Alma Street.

The homeowner reported finding an unknown, drunken man asleep on his couch, according to police.

Police added that the drunken man injured himself while breaking into the home, before falling asleep on a couch inside.

Once arrested, police say the drunken man realized he mistook the Alma Street home for his own.

The man, 45, has been charged with mischief and public intoxication.

