Man charged after argument with brother leads to gunshots in St. Thomas: police

A 19-year-old man in St. Thomas is facing charges after police say he got into a drunken argument with his brother and reportedly fired gunshots into his bedroom wall.

City police say they responded to a southeast area home, after getting a 911 call from his 27-year-old brother around 4 p.m. Thursday.

Officers surrounded the home, and say a suspect was arrested without incident when he tried to leave the house on a bicycle.

Investigators say the suspect is alleged to have been drunk at the time of the incident, and that he went into his bedroom after an argument.

Police seized a pistol — which was lawfully owned at the time of the incident — and a pellet gun from the home. No injuries were reported, and the two brothers were the only people in the residence, say police.

The younger brother has been charged with one count of careless use of a firearm, one count of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and one count of discharging a firearm in a reckless manner.