N.S. chief medical officer repeats calls for measles vaccination

The province’s top doctor is repeating a recent call for Nova Scotians to make sure their measles vaccinations are up to date.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Strang said he expects that more cases of measles will be reported in the province.

“Because of the global resurgence of measles … it’s inevitable that sooner or later we’ll get it, likely from travel, here in the province,” said Dr. Strang.

The call comes after another suspected case of the measles, which was reported on Thursday in Saint John. But on Friday, it was revealed that the case tested negative.

A Nova Scotian case of measles was reported early last month, after an individual visited the emergency department at the Halifax Infirmary on Robie Street.

Dr. Strang said Nova Scotia’s health-care system is “well aware of the potential” for another case of measles to be reported.

“All levels of the health system have been alerted about the potential for a case to appear,” said Dr. Strang.

Measles is an airborne virus that spreads through breathing, speaking, coughing or other forms of close personal contact.

Symptoms of the virus include fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes, or a red, blotchy rash on the face that spreads down the body. Symptoms also include sleepiness and irritability, as well as small white spots inside the mouth and throat.

Most people fully recover within a few weeks, but there can be serious complications for infants, pregnant women and those with weakened immune systems.

People born before 1970 are presumed to be immune to measles due to natural exposure.

According to Dr. Strang, anyone born in 1970 and after should have had two doses of vaccination. Anyone unsure about their status should check with their personal health-care provider.

Residents will have to make a phone call and sign a release-of-information form, either in person, through email or fax to get their vaccination information.

