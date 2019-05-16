Suspected case of the measles reported at New Brunswick Community College

A message has been sent to staff and students at New Brunswick Community College (NBCC) indicating there’s been an unconfirmed case of the measles at their Grandview Campus in Saint John.

The message signed by Craig Jones, regional operations manager for the campus, says the individual has been isolated at home and they are hoping to confirm whether the case is indeed the measles early next week.

Jones said updates will be provided as they become available.

NBCC spokesperson Heather Allaby says the notice was sent to student and staff once they became aware of the unconfirmed case.

“We also provided some links to Public Health on (measles) prevention and some things they may want to consider around vaccination, that sort of thing,” Allaby said.

Allaby says despite the case being unconfirmed, the community college wanted to ensure students and staff had information available.