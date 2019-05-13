Health
May 13, 2019 5:40 pm

New Brunswick confirms second case of measles in Saint John

By Staff The Canadian Press

New Brunswick health officials are notifying the public of a second confirmed case of measles in Saint John.

Global News
A A

Medical authorities in New Brunswick said Monday they have confirmed a second case of measles in the Saint John area.

The office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health said the case was confirmed at Kennebecasis Valley High School.

READ MORE: Measles case confirmed in Saint John

Health authorities are working with school district officials to contact anyone who may have been exposed to the person affected by the virus.

Measles is a highly contagious infection and can be prevented with a vaccine. Most people who contract the virus make a full recovery.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States, one of out of every 1,000 people infected with measles will develop acute encephalitis, which often results in permanent brain damage.

WATCH: Mom shares heartbreaking, scary photos of child with measles

The agency adds that one or two out of every 1,000 children who are infected with the virus will die from respiratory and neurological complications.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Chief Medical Officer of Health
Kennebecasis Valley High School
measles
Measles in New Brunswick
Saint John
Vaccine

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.