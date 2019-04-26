Measles case confirmed in Saint John

A case of the measles has been confirmed in Saint John, according to the Department of Health.

The case was confirmed in an individual who recently travelled internationally.

“Measles is a very serious disease that is vaccine preventable,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, in a statement.

The department says Public Health officials are working closely with local health care providers and hospitals to contact individuals and families who may have been exposed to the affected person.

Anyone who was at the Saint John Regional Hospital ER or the XRAY/CT department on the following date were potentially exposed to the measles:

April 18, 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. (and XRAY/CT)

April 19, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. (and XRAY/CT)

April 21, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

April 22, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

April 22, 6:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Anyone who was potentially exposed is asked to check their immunization records or contact their health-care provider if they are unsure about their immunization status

“Anyone who was at these locations during these times and feel they have symptoms consistent with measles should isolate themselves by staying home and avoid all contact with unimmunized people,” a release from the Department of Health reads.

“Call your health-care provider or 811 before visiting a clinic or hospital to ensure precautions are in place to protect other patients.”

Symptoms of the measles may include fever, cough, or tiny white spots in the mouth. Within three to seven days, a red blotchy rash will appear, first on the face and then spreading to the body, arms and legs.

Measles can be prevented with a vaccine and is transmitted through the air or by direct contact with an infected person.

The announcement comes the same day Dr. Jennifer Russell declared a provincial outbreak of gonorrhea.