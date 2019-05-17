Man rushed to hospital after early morning shooting in Oshawa parking lot

A 34-year-old man has been transported to a Toronto hospital after an early morning shooting in Oshawa on Friday.

Durham Regional Police said they received several calls about the sounds of gun shots near Rossland Road West and Thornton Road North after 3 a.m.

Police said unknown suspects fired numerous gunshots in a parking lot at that location, and a man was struck several times.

He was driven to a local hospital by friends, but was later transported to a Toronto trauma centre.

The area of the shooting is closed for a police investigation. Police are advising people to avoid the area.