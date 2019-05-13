Canada
May 13, 2019 6:59 am

Elderly woman killed in suspicious fire at Oshawa apartment: police

By Web Writer  Global News

Photo of the fire investigation scene on Nonquon Road in Oshawa.

Colin Williamson / @ColinWxchaser
A A

Durham Regional Police are calling a fire at an apartment building in Oshawa suspicious after an elderly woman died Sunday evening.

Emergency crews responded to a fire call on Nonquon Road, near Simcoe Street North and Taunton Road East, just after 7 p.m.

Police said the woman was transported to hospital where she later died of her injuries.

There is no word on the cause of the fire.

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Durham
Durham Police
Durham Regional Police
elderly female oshawa fire
Nonquon Road
Oshawa
Oshawa fire
Suspicious Fire

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.