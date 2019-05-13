Elderly woman killed in suspicious fire at Oshawa apartment: police
A A
Durham Regional Police are calling a fire at an apartment building in Oshawa suspicious after an elderly woman died Sunday evening.
Emergency crews responded to a fire call on Nonquon Road, near Simcoe Street North and Taunton Road East, just after 7 p.m.
Police said the woman was transported to hospital where she later died of her injuries.
There is no word on the cause of the fire.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.