Man arrested after barricading himself in an Oshawa home that was set on fire
Durham Regional Police responded to a call at a residence in Oshawa just before 12:30 a.m. Monday where police said a man had barricaded himself inside a home that he later set on fire.
Police said the 44-year-old male was possibly armed and that he was involved in an assault.
Officers secured the area on Simcoe Street North near Adelaide Avenue East and said the home was then set on fire by the man.
When the fire erupted, police said the the man then fled the home.
Officers said he was arrested and taken to hospital with smoke inhalation as a precaution.
It is unknown what charges the man will be facing. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.
