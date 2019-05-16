Coquihalla closed in both directions between Hope, Merritt due to serious crash

Drivers headed in or out of the interior are being advised to stay off the Coquihalla, with the highway closed in both directions between Hope and Merritt due to a serious crash.

According to DriveBC, the crash happened near Coldwater Road south of Exit 290.

Drivers on the route report heavy rain in the area.

One witness told Global News the crash involved at least three vehicles, and that there were multiple injuries.

READ MORE: Driver behind fatal 2017 Coquihalla crash that killed UBCO student receives $1,500 fine

At least one victim ejected from their car, according to the witness, and a citizen was performing CPR.

DriveBC says an assessment is in progress, and has provided no expected time to reopen.

Drivers are being advised to take Highway 1 or Highway 3 as alternate routes.

More to come…

WATCH: Stolen Bentley caught speeding wrong way on Coquihalla (March 23)