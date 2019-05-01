Driver behind fatal 2017 Coquihalla crash that killed UBCO student receives $1,500 fine

A man who crashed into a car on the Coquihalla Highway, causing the death of a 21-year-old university student, has been sentenced.

George Holowko has been given a $1,500 fine after pleading guilty to driving without due care and attention.

In April 2017 he was driving his son and his girlfriend to a hockey game in Kamloops.

Amid wintry conditions, Holowko crashed into a car that had veered off the road onto the median. The driver of that car, Melissa Mimura, a Japanese student at UBC’s Okanagan campus, was standing in front of her vehicle and killed by the impact.

The judge who sentenced Holowko to the fine called it a case of simple negligence — a mistake that has caused much suffering.

Speaking from Japan, Mimura’s father says the fine isn’t enough and in his country, Holowko would have faced jail time.

“I cannot understand why [the penalty] was so small,” Hideki Mimura said.

“Our laws in Japan and Canada are so different and since [there is] nothing else we can do, we just have to suffer. It’s just an unfortunate fact.”